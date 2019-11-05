BCHC Cardiac Rehab is state’s top program

Boone County Health Center’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program received the Nebraska Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Network (NCVPRN) “2019 Program of the Year.”

This award is given to an outstanding Cardiac or Pulmonary Rehab program in Nebraska that has demonstrated excellent service to their patients, as well as leadership and commitment to NCVPRN.

“This isn’t only about awards and certifications. It is about providing the best, up-to-date service to our patients,” said Gayla Oakley RN, director of Cardiology Services and Prevention.

“This excellence is only possible through the amazing team of rehab staff professionals who work with patients on a day-to-day basis, the providers who see the importance and need for rehab and prevention, and a facility that has the core values of integrity, compassion, attentiveness, respect and excellence. We are proud and humbled to have received this award,” said Oakley.

On Monday, Nov. 11, Cardiac Rehab will celebrate their award with an open house for past and present patients.

Boone County Health Center’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program began 32 years ago in 1987. In 1999, it became one of the first nationally certified programs in the state of Nebraska by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). This prestigious certification is recognized around the world as the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual facilities for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies.