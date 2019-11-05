Big Give sponsors have reinvested over $91,000

Over the first five years of the Boone County Big Give, more than $91,000 in sponsor dollars have been given back to the participating organizations in the form of incentive funds. During the 2019 event, organizers believe this number will grow to exceed $100,000.

“Boone County Big Give sponsors make this event possible each year,” commented Tina Stokes, Boone County Big Give coordinator. “These dollars pay for our website, promotional materials — even the donation envelopes. Funds left over after expenses that can be given to our charitable organizations, allowing their generosity to be felt by every person impacted by this event.”

