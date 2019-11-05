Tourism brought $3.4 billion into Nebraska last year

Spending by people traveling in Nebraska totaled $3.4 billion in 2018, according to a new study by Dean Runyan Associates.

In Boone County, the 2018 estimated total for direct travel spending was $7,057,531, an increase of $121,013 over the 2017 estimated total of $6,936,518.

Boone County’s 2018 estimated total represented an increase of nearly $1.5 million from the 2016 total of $6,048,923. However, the total number of overnight visitors estimated for Boone County declined from 35,540 in 2017 to 34,130 in 2018.

