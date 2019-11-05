Veterans Day program is Monday, Nov. 11, at Boone Central

Veterans of all military branches will be honored during the annual Veterans Day program this Monday, Nov. 11, at Boone Central High School.

The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. this year.

Margarita Landauer and Leon Magsamen will deliver the Veterans Day Address.

Many students will be involved in various aspects of the program. Cornhusker Girls State address will be given by Layne Hudson, and the Boys State address by Chris Proister.

The winner of the local Voice of Democracy essay contest will be announced by Kay Flanagan.