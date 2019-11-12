Valero gives to St. Edward Community Center

Formal presentation of a $20,000 check from Valero Energy Foundation to the St. Edward Community Center project was held Oct. 28 during Valero’s 10th anniversary celebration in Albion.Making the presentation was Valero Plant Manager Andy Roberts, third from left. Accepting were, l.-r., Brian Shanle, St. Edward City Council member and Valero employee; Tony Kurtenbach, St. Edward Community Center steering committee member; Dean Hamling, St. Edward City Council member; Cindy Stephens, Community Center steering committee member, and Cindy Sorenson, St. Edward City Council member.