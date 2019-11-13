American FFA degrees to three

Three members of the Boone Central FFA Chapter earned their American FFA degrees, which were presented at the National FFA Convention earlier this month in Indianapolis, IN.

Halie Andreasen, Boone Central graduate and now a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was present to receive her degree.

Ty and Hannah Groth, also Boone Central alumni, earned their Amiercan FFA degrees as well but were unable to attend the national convention.