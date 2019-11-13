Arts Council to present Talbott Brothers

The Albion Area Arts Council will present a concert by the acoustic duo The Talbott Brothers at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion.

Singer/songwriters Nick and Tyler Talbott are currently on a US tour promoting their new CD, Ghost Talker. The Talbott Brothers have earned a large and growing following for their songs consisting of down-to-earth messages that prove to be prevalent in today’s world. Originally from Imperial, Nebraska, they now call Portland, Oregon home. Billboard defines their music as “captivating with haunting brotherly harmonies.”

Ghost Talker, which draws on influences from John Mayer, KALEO and Mumford & Sons, is the second full-length studio album from the sibling duo. Rolling Stone named their latest single one of the ‘Top 10 Songs to Hear Now,’ defining their music as “cinematic folk-rock for open highways, widescreen skies and the limitless reach of the American Heartland.”

The Talbott Brothers have a special link to Albion; Nick Talbott is married to Albion native Rudi Sup, daughter of Alice Packard and the late Ray Sup.

There is an admission charge. Arts Council members are admitted free-of-charge. Anyone having questions may contact Paul or Lori Hosford at 402-395-6727 or at arts2008@frontiernet.net.