Magician to perform at Literacy Night Thursday, Nov. 14

Magician Jeff Quinn will be performing during Family Literacy Night at St. Edward Public Schools this Thursday evening, Nov. 14.
The 6:30 p.m. program will be free of charge and is sponsored by the Title I program. An informative meeting on the Title I program is also planned.
Parents, students, siblings and staff are invited to attend. Cookies will be served.
