Magician to perform at Literacy Night Thursday, Nov. 14

November 13, 2019
Jeff Quinn

Magician Jeff Quinn will be performing during Family Literacy Night at St. Edward Public Schools this Thursday evening, Nov. 14.
The 6:30 p.m. program will be free of charge and is sponsored by the Title I program. An informative meeting on the Title I program is also planned.
Parents, students, siblings and staff are invited to attend. Cookies will be served.

