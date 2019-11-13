St. Edward ‘Extravaganza’ again successful

St. Edward business community had another successful “Holiday Extravaganza” event last Friday through Sunday, Nov. 8-10.

Businesses held holiday open houses and special sales during the three days.

Unusually warm weather in the high 60s made the 10th annual Santa Run on Saturday morning a pleasant experience for the participants.

Holding open house events over the weekend were St. Edward Floral, Sal’s Shoppe and Werts’ GW. Also participating with special sales and events were C & S Convenience Store, Preferred Ag, TJ’s Lounge, Beaver Valley Senior Center and Cluster’s Bar.

St. Edward United Methodist Church hosted the Aebleskiver supper benefit for St. Ansgar (Rosenborg) Church, and Cornerstone Bank provided $100 in St. Edward Bucks for a drawing, with registration at any local participating business.

10th Annual Santa Run

A total of 17 adults and several children took part in the 10th annual Santa Run/Walk on Saturday morning.

Winner of the 5K run this year was Kylie Cheetsos of Grand Island, with a time of 22:48. Cheetsos has a perfect record at the Santa run, winning it all three times she has entered. She also recently ran at the Lincoln Good Life Halfsy just a week ago.

Placing second overall and winning the youth division was Luke Ludwig, 12, of Stuart at :26.49, followed by his aunt, Stacy Ludwig of Spencer at :26.49+. They were both participating in the Santa Run for the first time.

A separate kids’ run was held Saturday morning preceding the Santa Run.

Featuring runners in Santa suits, the run was started in 2010 by Kalie (Whidden) Carfield, daughter of Francis and Virginia Whidden. She has returned for most of the past 10 years to stage the event with the help of her family members. The 5K course starts downtown, loops around the town and ends at the St. Edward Library, which served as the headquarters.