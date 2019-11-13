Taste of Albion will be Friday

Albion Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its annual Taste of Albion, wine tasting and art show, for Friday, Nov. 15, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Albion Public Library.
This event is for adults and features art from area artists, local musicians, Hors d’oeuvres, a wine tasting by Native 32 Winery of West Point and beer tasting by Highway 14 Brewing Co., Albion.
This is a come-and-go event. Tickets are available from the Albion Public Library, 402-395-2021 or from the chamber. Attendees can also pay at the door.
Proceeds from the Taste of Albion are split between the library and chamber for community improvements.
