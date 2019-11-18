James “Jim” F. Warren

James “Jim” Floyd Warren died Nov. 2, 2019, at Sanger, CA, of cancer. He was 76. He is survived by his wife, Holly Warren of Sanger, CA; two stepchildren: Kathryn Read of Mill Valley, CA and Michael Read of Harrisburg, PA, and their families; siblings: Andrea Warren of Prairie Village, KS, Steven Warren of Lawrence, KS, Mary Warren of Lawrence, KS and Debi Fast of Kearney, and their families, and many friends.

The family will hold a private service. Memorials in Jim’s memory can be made to the National Living Donor Assistance Center.