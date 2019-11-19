Big Give will be Dec. 2-7 in Boone County

Boone County will be continuing a tradition of philanthropy with the sixth annual Big Give set for Dec. 2-7, 2019.

This event spotlights the county’s local charitable organizations, making it easier for them to educate the general public about their services and benefits to the community and visitors.

A total of 27 projects and organizations across the county are included in this year’s Big Give, and 11 special events are scheduled by organizations across the county to help introduce their projects to the public.

A story on the special events planned Dec. 2-7 appears on page 2 of this week’s Albion News.