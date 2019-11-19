Boone County Fitness Center to celebrate 35 years

By Thomas Hosford

This December, the Boone County Fitness Center will be celebrating 35 years of serving Boone County residents and those of surrounding communities.

Originally called the “Boone County Community Center”, the Boone County Fitness Center has seen a lot of changes throughout its 35 years.

The fitness center got its start in 1984 when Jim and Elaine Wolf, who believed in the benefits of exercise and recreation, broke ground on the building and donated it to the community. Since then, a number of alterations have been made to improve the center, as well as people’s experiences.

In 2002, an expansion project added the gymnasium. After further renovations in 2013, the Boone County Fitness Center now offers a racquetball court, fully equipped cardio and weight room, basketball court, dance room, spinning room, yoga studio, sauna, hot tub, heated indoor swimming pool, and an indoor track. On top of this, the fitness center hosts a variety of classes. Some classes include: swim lessons, Zumba, yoga, water aerobics, pickle ball, gymnastics, karate lessons and access to personal trainers.

According to the manager, Melinda Johnson, the fitness center has a respectable number of members at around 400. Johnson added that they have members from all surrounding communities, including Spalding and Neligh.

Boone County Fitness Center is also unique in that it offers 24-hour access to members.

