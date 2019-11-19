Council tables action on ‘unsafe conditions’

Finding of “unsafe conditions” in three Albion properties was brought to the Albion City Council during its meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 12.

The reports were tabled by the council to allow time to review detailed reports, which were not available at the meeting.

Albion Police Department inspects properties under the city’s nuisance ordinance, and Officer Mike Mapel filed a report with the council last week for properties inspected in May and June of 2019.

Patriot Home Inspection and Environmental Services of Pleasant Dale, provided assistance to the police department with inspections, and found that three properties contained unsafe conditions that would be considered safety concerns for the general public. Locations of these properties were not disclosed.

Mapel requested a decision from the council on how the city would move forward on the three properties where unsafe conditions were found. Under city ordinance, the council can declare nuisances based on detailed reports from the Police Department. However the council does not decide how to abate nuisances.

