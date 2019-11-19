Harvest wrapping up after tough growing season

After a growing season that brought many challenges, harvest season is coming to a close in the Boone County area.

Corn harvest was estimated at 90 to 98 percent complete late last week, and soybean harvest was wrapped up by most area producers two weeks ago.

Many area producers have finished with harvest for more than a week.

Average yields across the area were estimated at 170 to 180 bushels per acre for dryland corn, and 220 to 240 for irrigated corn.

Average yields for soybeans was 60 to 80 bushels per acre.

Agronomists said stalk breakage and lodging of corn was not as big of an issue as some had feared, although timely application of fungicides helped standability of the crop in most areas.

Some of the corn crop dried down well in the field, while a large share remained above the ideal moisture level at harvest. Cargill Albion reported the average moisture of corn coming into its elevator through Nov. 14 was 17 percent.

The spring season began with flooding along many area waterways, causing erosion and siltation damage to fields. Saturated soils and higher than normal spring rainfall also led to late planting.

Only about 25 percent of the area corn crop was planted by mid-May. However, most of the crop had reached full maturity by late October.