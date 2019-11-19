Talbott Brothers entertain with new songs and classics

A crowd of about 85 people turned out for a concert by the Talbott Brothers at the Boone Central Performance Gym last Sunday, Nov. 17.

The audience was treated to a mix of the duo’s original music by the singers and songwriters, as well as classics that included “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers and “Sounds of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel.

The concert, sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council, featured lead vocals by younger brother Tyler, and background vocals by older brother Nick, who is also a guitar virtuoso. The folk-rock duo featured close harmonies and lyrics from their real life experiences. The small crowd showed its appreciation with a standing ovation at the end.

This was the final stop on a tour to promote their new album, “Ghost Talker,” which draws on the influences of John Mayer, KALEO and Mumford and Sons. They played several songs from that album, as well as their first album, “The Talbott Brothers.”

After the Albion performance, they were planning to travel to their hometown of Imperial, for a few days off before returning to their current home in Portland, OR.

Nick Talbott’s wife, the former Rudi Sup of Albion, staffed the album sales booth during the concert and many area residents had the chance to visit with her briefly during intermission.

The Talbott Brothers have grown in both professionalism and style since their first concert in Albion in 2015. They are now seasoned veterans.

Rolling Stone magazine has named their single “Ghost Talker” as one of the “Top 10 Songs to Hear Now.”

The program was sponsored in part by the Nebraska Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, with additional funding by the Boone County Visitors Promotion Fund.

Next event for the Albion Area Arts Council will be a concert by the popular children’s group, The String Beans, on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Boone County Fitness Center.