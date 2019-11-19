Tax credits available for Boone Beginnings project

State of Nebraska has income tax credits available for the Boone Beginnings Early Childhood and Family Education Center project in Albion.

The tax credits total $50,000 for this project, and will be available effective immediately for any new donations of $2,500 or larger.

These donations will receive a 20-cent tax credit for each dollar donated starting at $2,500.

For example, a donation of $5,000 would receive a $1,000 tax credit, or a $25,000 donation would receive a $5,000 credit — thus reducing the taxpayer’s total tax.

These tax credits are available on a first-come first-served basis. They can be used on new donations only, and not on prior pledges.

Tax credits will be issued for the year in which the check is written. Those who want a 2019 credit are asked to make their gift during Big Give Week, Dec 2-7.

Anyone having questions can contact Jay Wolf, Kurt Kruse, Carol Kusek, Jim Webster or Hannah Preister. Take a check to Micah at Wagonhammer office and she can help you.