Area law enforcement, fire & rescue gain from ‘active shooter’ drill here

Local law enforcement personnel, along with fire and rescue volunteers and school personnel, gained valuable experience last Friday evening, Nov. 22, with their participation in an “active shooter” drill at Boone Central Public Schools.

The 911 call from the school was issued at about 4:45 p.m., and concluded with a debriefing conducted by Nebraska State Patrol officers for all participants at about 6 p.m. in the school.

Scenario for this training exercise included a lone gunman who had entered the school, fired shots and taken hostages. About 12 students played roles as victims who had to be treated, as well as hostages. School staff also assisted in planning and carrying out the training.

While law enforcement officers secured the area and dealt with the gunman, fire/rescue personnel treated and transported about six “victims” to Boone County Health Center.

The training was facilitated by the Nebraska State Patrol. Other law enforcement agencies involved were the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and Albion Police Department. Fire/rescue departments from Albion, Newman Grove and St. Edward also participated. About 24 fire and rescue personnel were involved.

Planning for this exercise has been underway for about a year, according to Albion Fire Chief Bruce Benne.

At the debriefing session Friday evening, speakers noted that primary concerns were open channels of communication and having sufficient personnel on site.

Benne said additional drills of this type will likely be held in the future.