Blood drives coming up

Boone and surrounding counties will be hosting multiple blood drives throughout the end of November and the beginning of December. Locations and times for the blood drives include:
Boone County: Petersburg – Dec. 3, from 12-6 at the Petersburg American Legion Club, 105 North Second St.
Antelope County: Elgin – Dec. 11, from 9-3 at Elgin Public High School, 101 N. 4th St.
Madison County: Newman Grove – Dec. 9, from 12-6 at the Fellowship Bible Church, 1011 Hale Ave.
Nance County: Fullerton – Dec. 3 from 11-5 at the Nance County Fairgrounds, 406 N Ida St.
Platte County: Lindsay – Dec. 17 from 9-3 at Lindsay Holy Family School, 105 E 3rd St.
There is currently a critical need for type O blood donors. Anyone donating blood between Nov. 18-Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of the Red Cross, and Suburban Propane. Additionally, those who come to give blood from Nov. 27-30 will receive an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
