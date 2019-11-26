Community Center fund gains $1,450

Fund-raising for the new St. Edward Community Center gained about $1,450 during the past week.

The fund total was $219,583 as of Friday, Nov. 22, leaving $80,417 to be raised to meet the $300,000 local fundraising goal.

Total cost of the community center project is estimated at $1,307,000.

Anyone can donate to the ac-count through the Nebraska Community Foundation. To donate directly, click on the red highlighted area titled “Donate To This Fund.” A list titled “Purpose” will show up.

Select “St. Edward Community Center Account” toward the bot-tom of this list and proceed with your donation. Donations can be made via credit or debit card. Credit cards accepted include American Express, Discover, MasterCard and VISA.

For information on donations, contact Dean Hamling, 402-649-0344; Tony Kurtenbach, 402-948-0591, or Cindy Stephens at St. Ed-ward Floral, 402-678-3334.