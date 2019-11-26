One-act team prepares for competition

This year the St. Edward one-act play is “Wiley and the Hairy Man” by Suzan Zeder. The team has gone to many competitions and is heading into the conference and district meets with confidence. The team has won many acting awards, won best set, and won the Kearney and Elba meets. The conference was Nov. 26 at Central City, and districts will be Dec. 4 at Elba. State Contest will be Dec. 11 at the Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk. The team was runner-up last year and is looking for the same success again this year. Team members are (back, l.-r.) Mikey Blankenship, Jean Cumming, Nathan Sutton, Payton Fitchner, Brandon Merrell, Isaac Roberts, Spencer Werts and Sophie Reeves; (middle) MaKayla Matchett, Ian Reardon, Lainey Werts, Alyssa Reardon, Emma Poulsen, Gracie Baker, Maddie Reeves and Cole Mowrey; (front) Malaina Francis, Jozlyn Pojar, Grace Tibor, Emma Olson, Trinity Sindelar, Jerel Matchett, Mary Blankenship and Tate Sutton. Not pictured are Alias Schumacher, Miranda Matchett, Gage Gasper, Destynni Hendrickson and April Truebe.