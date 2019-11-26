Planning details continue for BCHC addition

Planning continues for the Boone County Health Center outpatient clinic expansion project.

The schematic design process is in progress, with BCHC administration, board, medical staff and department supervisors involved. Many details are added to the plan in this phase, and plan details are not yet final.

Leo A. Daly of Omaha is the architect for the 44,000 square foot addition. Total cost is estimated at $21 million. The addition will face to the south, where a new parking area is planned.

The addition will require closure of a portion of Fuller Street, which runs along the south side of the current hospital and clinic. The Albion City Council has authorized future closing of this street segment to accommodate the addition. The city will also be moving up its planned Phase III Fairview Street storm sewer project to coincide with the building project.

Based on the current floor plan, patients will enter from the south into a roomy central hallway and main lobby, then to waiting and admission areas.

The admissions area includes five stations with privacy dividers, where patients will check in for rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational or speech therapy, as well as cardiac rehab, specialty clinics, surgery and for the Boone County Medical Clinic.

