Quilt of Valor presented to Hank Thieman

On Monday Nov. 11, 2019, Kaila Spieker, daughter of Cary and Kim Spieker, surprised her grandpa Hank Thieman with a Quilt of Valor (QOV) at the monthly meeting of the American Legion Post 334 and Auxiliary. Kaila is a member of the Hadar Handy Helpers 4-H Club in Pierce County. She created and designed the quilt as a 4-H project. The quilting was done by her mother Kim. Kaila said, “I stand before you this day, Veterans Day of

2019, to award you a Quilt of Valor.” Hank served in the Army from 1960-62 and is a lifelong member of the American Legion, He has served as Post 334 Commander. Kim shared information about the National Quilt of Valor Foundation initiated in 2003. Quilts of Valor were the result of a mother whose son was deployed in Iraq as a gunner, 10 seconds away from panic 24/7. In a dream, she saw a post-deployment soldier struggling with his war demons, then saw him sitting wrapped in a quilt. The quilt comforted him and he knew someone cared. The honor quilts are not randomly handed out, but must be awarded. The top layer of the quilt, with its many colors, fabrics and shapes, represents the communities and individuals we are. The center (batting) is for warmth, peace and healing. The backing represents the strength of the recipient—the support of their family, communities and nation. Each stitch which holds the layers together represents love, gratitude and sometimes the tears of the maker. The quilt unequivocally says, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.” Hank expressed his gratitude by saying, “I feel all my fellow Legion veterans are deserving of this same honor. God bless America!” Each quilt is numbered with a QOV label and only one quilt may be presented to any one deserving veteran.