St. Edward gets $400,000 grant for public works

Additional funding for the new St. Edward Community Center and other public works projects has been assured.

The City of St. Edward received notification Friday, Nov. 22, that it will receive an additional $435,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for public works.

From this amount, $400,000 can be used for construction of the new community center or other public works projects, such as street repair. Also, $25,000 of the grant amount is used for general administration, and $10,000 for construction management.

The grant would require $100,000 in matching funds from the city. Discussion is planned at the Dec. 2 city council meeting.