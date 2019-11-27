Benefit scams are targeting veterans

A new telephone scam has been targeting U.S. veterans across the Midwest.

Veterans have been receiving calls or recorded messages claiming to be from “veterans services.” They are attempting to elicit financial and other personal information from veterans.

Callers may tell vets there is a new type of veterans benefit related to home loans. These calers also use caller ID “spoofing” to deceive their intended victims.

The scammers often leave voice messages, following a script that goes something like this: “Your VA profile was flagged for two potential benefits to the changes in the VA program. These are time sensitive entitlements. Please call us back at your earliest convenience.”

The voicemail includes a fraudulent call-back number for “veterans services.” Potential victims·who call the number are offered “benefits,” such as loan modifications to their mortgages, then asked for personal information, including social security numbers, dates of birth and bank account numbers.

Scam me rs who gain access to such information can use it to steal money from bank accounts or credit cards, or sell the information to other bad actors for use in identity theft fraud.

Other recurring phone scams preying on veterans include the “Update Your Military File” scam, the “Veteran Charity” scam and the “Veterans Choice Program” scam.

If you get a call that offers any of the above “services,” hang up immediately. If you get a voice message, write down the callback number and contact law enforcement to report the scam. Also, file a complaint with the FCC.

Any unexpected calls requesting personal or financial information should always raise a red flag.