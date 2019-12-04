Boone County’s Big Give underway

Boone County’s sixth annual “Big Give” philanthropy project opened Sunday, Dec. 1, and will continue with special events through Saturday, Dec. 7.

This event spotlights the county’s local charitable organizations, making it easier for them to educate the general public about their services and benefits to the community and visitors.

A total of 27 projects and organizations across the county are included in this year’s Big Give, and 11 special events are scheduled by organizations to help introduce their projects to the public.

In the first five years of this event, more than $854,000 has been given by nearly 5,000 donors – resulting in more than 100 projects initiated across Boone County.

Giving stations are available at all banks in Boone County.

Everyone is invited to the annual “wrap party” for the Big Give this Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Albion Country Club.