Holiday Light Parade, Santa visit coming up Thursday

One of Albion’s most popular events, the fifth annual Holiday Light Parade, will be held Thursday night, Dec. 5 in the downtown area.

Local and area businesses, groups and individuals are invited to join in this event with lighted parade floats and vehicles.

Spectators are invited to watch the parade along Fifth, Church, Second and Main Streets.

Line-up will be at the intersection of Fifth and Market (Country Laminates) at 5:30 p.m. The parade will start at about 6 p.m.

Santa Visits with Children

Upon completion of the light parade, Santa Claus will be available at the Knights of Columbus Hall with bags of candy for the children. Parents are also invited to take photos of their children with Santa.

A free will chili feed will also be held at the KC Hall from 5 to 8 p.m.

Kids are also invited to a free cookie decorating session with Mrs. Claus in the KC Hall. The cookie decorating is sponsored by the chamber and Bygland Dirt Contracting. Boone Central FBLA will assist with this event.

Cookies will be baked and ready to decorate by kids who are accompanied by an adult. There is a limit of three cookies per child.

Anyone needing more information on these events can contact Don Casper at 402-395-2017, Barb Krohn at 402-395-6947 or Lori Krohn at 402-741-1828.

