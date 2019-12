Loup Public Power District has completed work on the new substation in St. Edward. It was energized on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and the portable substation from NPPD was removed on Monday, Dec. 2. The project included installation of new transmission and distribution lines. Total cost of the 44-day project, including rental of the portable substation, was $482,024. Loup employees from St. Edward, Fullerton, Albion and Genoa worked on this project.