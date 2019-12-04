Tax credits available for Boone Beginnings

Potential donors to the Boone Beginnings Early Childhood and Family Education Center in Boone County are reminded that there are state income tax credits available for this project.

The tax credits total $50,000 and are available now for any new donations of $2,500 or larger.

These donations will receive a 20-cent tax credit for each dollar donated starting at $2,500.

For example, a donation of $5,000 would receive a $1,000 tax credit, or a $25,000 donation would receive a $5,000 credit — thus reducing the Nebraska taxpayer’s total income tax.

These tax credits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They can be used on new donations only, and not on prior pledges.

As of Monday, Dec. 3, tax credits totaling $2,000 had been issued. This leaves $48,000 in tax credits available for the project.

Tax credits will be issued for the year in which the check was written. Those who want a 2019 credit are asked to make their gift during Big Give Week, Dec. 2-7.

Anyone having questions about the tax credits can contact Jay Wolf, Kurt Kruse, Carol Kusek, Jim Webster or Hannah Preister.

The fund-raising goals for Boone Beginnings were recently adjusted.

Community fund-raising goal is $3,050,000, and $2,829,544 had been raised as of mid-November, leaving $220,456 to be raised.

The fundraising goal for Omaha based foundations is $750,000, with $250,000 of that amount raised so far. This leaves $500,000 to be raised from foundation gifts.