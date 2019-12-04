Wyatt Mazour scores final Husker touchdown on Senior Day

Five years and a final touchdown.

Former Boone Central star Wyatt Mazour completed his football career at the University of Nebraska on Senior Day vs. Iowa this past Friday, rushing for 28 yards (7 att.) and scoring a nine-yard touchdown to tie the score at 24-24 with :32 remaining in the third quarter.

The Huskers were not able to come away with a victory and coveted bowl eligibility, but it was still a proud moment for Mazour, a walk-on recruit who earned a scholarship the past two years and a degree in Nutrition and Health Sciences.

Although a final 27-24 loss to a border rival and 5-7 2019 season record were certainly disappointing, the always-optimistic Mazour told reporters after the game he was proud of the Huskers’ efforts and feels they will have a long-term impact on Coach Scott Frost’s program.

“From two years ago when we were kind of going through that skid, there was no confidence, no want-to on the field at all. And last year we kind of got a bit better at it and finished off strong, and then this year it was a whole different attitude,” Mazour was quoted. “It just seems like really, when our backs are against the wall, we continue to fight and we have a locker room of fighters, and we did eveything we could to get this turned around, and even though the games didn’t end the way we wanted, I think we really set the foundation.”

Mazour played in 26 games during his Husker career, rushing 32 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and catching six passes for 73 yards. A regular on several special teams the past two years, he also returned five kickoffs for 88 yards. Wyatt was a six-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll selection, a member of the Brook Berringer Citizenship Team and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and was Academic All-Big Ten in 2017 and 2018.