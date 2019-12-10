Big Give was huge success

Boone County’s sixth annual Big Give set records last week for total donations, with the final total reaching nearly $360,000 by Sunday, Dec. 8, before sponsor dollars were added to the totals.

Over the past six years, the Big Give has now surpassed $1.2 million in total gifts.

A big winner was the Boone Beginnings Early Childhood and Family Development Center, which received total gifts of $250,000 from 74 donors — far exceeding its original Big Give goal of $100,000.

This project recently qualified for state income tax credits totaling $50,000, applying to gifts of $2,500 or more.

Another very successful project was the Boone County Health Center Foundation 2019-20 priority project, raising $20,642 from 93 donors to purchase transcutaneous bilirubin (TCB) readers for the health center’s satellite clinics. These readers are used in treatment of jaundiced infants.

Goal of this project is to raise $30,000 so TCB readers can be placed in each of the BCHC satellite clinics.

Read the full story in the Dec. 11 Albion News print and e editions.