Busy start to Christmas season

If you were looking for pre-Christmas activities last week, you didn’t have to look far.

There were plenty of those throughout the Boone County area starting Wednesday, Dec. 4, and continuing through Saturday, Dec. 7.

Albion Events Thursday

Kayton International, Inc. of Albion hosted its annual Kids Day on Dec. 4, featuring combine and tractor rides, visits with Santa Claus, an indoor bounce house, treats and games. There was a big turnout for this annual event.

Opportunities for giving to those less fortunate were provided at “Reason for the Season” on Thursday evening, Dec. 5, 4 to 9 p.m. at the Cardinal Inn. Craft and vendor booths were available for shoppers, and music was provided by members of the Albion Music Club.

The fifth annual Holiday Light Parade, always a popular event, was held in downtown Albion Thursday night, Dec. 5 throughout the downtown area.

This year’s parade featured more than 40 lighted entries. Local and area businesses, groups and individuals were part of the show. Many spectators arrived early to watch the parade along Fifth, Church, Second and Main Streets.

After the parade, activities moved to the Albion KC Hall, where there were opportunities to visit with Santa Claus, a free-will chili supper and cookie decorating for kids sponsored by Bygland Dirt Contracting and the chamber. Boone Central FBLA assisted with these events.

