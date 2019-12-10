Commissioners discuss wages in Monday session

Boone County Commissioners and county officials held a discussion of wage scales during the commissioners’ meeting Monday, Dec. 9.

Stacey Ziemba, highway superintendent, and Sheriff Denny Johnson discussed the challenge of attracting and keeping employees with the county’s current wage scales.

Road Department current base wage is $14 to $15 per hour for starting employees, depending on certifications and experience. Sheriff’s Department starting wage is $11 to $12 per hour for dispatcher/jailers. The county also offers full paid Blue Cross/Blue Shield health insurance.

Ziemba noted that the Nebraska Department of Transportation recently increased its minimum pay for road workers to $16 per hour.

Commissioners asked the officials to check with other counties on their wage scales and bring the information back to a future meeting.

Read the full story in the Dec. 11 Albion News print and e editions.