Vehicles totaled, but injuries minor in Highway 14 accident

Two vehicles were totaled, but there were no serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision last Wednesday, Dec. 4, on Highway 14 one-half mile south of Loretto.

Boone County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene at 2:13 p.m. A 2000 Ford pickup driven by Gaylen L. Dredge of Neligh was parked southbound on the shoulder, partially in the southbound lane. Dredge and a passenger, Todd W. Robey of Petersburg, had exited the vehicle and were walking in the ditch looking for something, according to the accident report.

A southbound 2019 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by Ashley R. Thieman of Petersburg, came upon the parked vehicle. Thieman apparently did not see the pickup and collided with the rear of the vehicle.

Dredge and Robey were struck by flying debris from the collision.

Albion Fire & Rescue was on the scene, but all injuries were minor and no transport was required.

Both vehicles were considered total losses.