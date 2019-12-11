Area residents help others at ‘Reason for the Season’

Area residents provided Christmas season help to those in need during the “Reason for the Season” event held last Friday evening, Dec. 5, at the Cardinal Inn Event Center.

Many people toured the craft and vendor booths, and selected cards for gifts from the Christmas trees. Music was provided by Albion Music Club members throughout the evening. “There were about twice as many requests as last year,” said Theresa Scheffer, event chairperson. A total of 35 families and 160 people were nominated.

Cash donations for this program are still being accepted at Cornerstone Bank. Gifts will be delivered by local law enforcement officers.