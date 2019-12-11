Boone County Toys for Tots Shopping Day will be Saturday

Boone County Toys for Tots will hold its annual Shopping Day this Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.
The annual gift drive has been underway since Nov. 1, and many toys have been collected. The shopping day is available for any area residents in need to select Christmas gifts.
