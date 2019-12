Lindsay Corporation plant employees held a recent food drive and made large donations this week to the Boone County Food Pantry and the Newman Grove Food Pantry. Lynn Bygland, left, accepted the donation at the Boone County Food Pantry. Bringing the food were, l.-r., Aaron Schlee, Tim Dockweiler, Aaron Pickrel, and Jeri Potmesil, members of the Lindsay Corp. Quality Team.