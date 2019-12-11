Patrick Gerhart honored in ‘40 under 40’ selections

Independent Banker, the flagship publication of Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), has named Patrick L. Gerhart of the Bank of Newman Grove as one of its 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders.

The first-annual, nomination-based award recognizes up-and-coming community bankers who demonstrate exceptional potential in leadership, innovation and community work.

“This group of young professionals should give all of us a sense of pride and optimism as we look to the future of America’s community banks,” said Matt Kusilek, publisher, Independent Banker. “Now more than ever, this industry sees the value of the energy and ideas of people like our emerging leaders, who believe in the importance of the community banking model. We’re really pleased to be able to highlight their accomplishments so far and look forward to what they’ll do next.”

Winners will be featured in the June 2019 issue of Independent Banker, which will be showcased on the Independent Banker website and accessible via the digital issue of the magazine.