Applied Connective’s new headquarters has ‘wow factor’

After starting as a small company 15 years ago, Applied Connective Technologies reached another milestone recently by moving into a newly remodeled headquarters building in Albion.

Since late November, the company has been operating from the former Shopko at 2585 State Highway 14. The building was purchased last June, and remodeling started soon afterward.

One of the finishing touches, a new sign on the building front, was added just last week. An open house will likely be held in May of 2020.

Visitors to the new headquarters will find an industrial chic decor, featuring an open ceiling with exposed duct work, hanging lights, and a large open 9,000 square foot office area that emphasizes collaboration. Floors are a combination of polished concrete and industrial carpet tile.

Several of the executive offices feature roll-up windows. There is a large conference room near the front entry, and a commons area with kitchen for employees and clients.

First to catch the eye is the large entry area featuring the company’s three-dimensional metallic logo and etched glass side windows. The same decor is used throughout the office area.

The building’s rear (south) portion contains parking for 10 to 12 company vehicles, with racks for tools and equipment. Along the west side of the rear portion is a large storage area for inventory.

Applied Connective Technologies started in May of 2004 with Knott and Tom Krings as co-owners, serving the Boone County area primarily with IT and communications. Tom retired in 2015 and Ed took over sole ownership.

The company has grown gradually since then, and now has 24 total employees. This includes 20 in Albion and two in Columbus.

Ed said the company’s primary service area now extends to a 120-mile radius from Albion. They also serve customers as far west as Valentine, east into Iowa, and north into South Dakota.

Applied Connective currently has three main divisions. One is information technology (IT), which includes most anything related to computing technology, such as networking, hardware, software and the Internet. Another division is infrastructure and security, which includes security cameras and systems, cabling and wireless systems. A third division is telephone systems and related services.

The company has seen a large increase in demand for high-speed wireless Internet, which it also provides in the Albion and many other area communities.