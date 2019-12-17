BCHC is state’s only hospital to receive Silver Safety Award

At the Nebraska Hospital Association’s (NHA’s) 92nd annual convention hosted earlier this month in La Vista, Boone County Health Center was awarded the Silver Safety Award for staff safety.

Boone County Health Center was the only hospital in the state to receive such an honor.

“Our employees really are excellent, and they do a great job following policies and procedures to keep themselves as well as our patients safe,” said Boone County Health Center Vice President of Corporate Compliance Jeanne Temme, RN.

In order to receive the Silver Safety Award, Boone County Health Center had fewer claim reports than other, similar facilities, as well as zero falls or lifting injuries. A Boone County Health Center staff member was also required to attend at least one Workers’ Compensation seminar.

The Nebraska Hospital Association, which presented this award to Boone County Health Center, is the influential voice of Nebraska’s health systems. Its mission is to serve its members by being the trusted leader to improve the health, well-being and quality of life for all Nebraskans.