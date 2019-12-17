Boone Beginnings making good progress toward fundraising goal

In the 2019 Big Give campaign, a total of $250,085 was contributed to the Boone Beginnings Early Childhood and Family Development Center.
This amount included about $100,000 in new donations, and $150,000 in payments toward prior pledges.
The total raised from the local community has now reached $2,675,000, leaving about $475,000 to be raised to meet the community fund drive goal of $3,150,000.
The total capital campaign goal for this project is $3,800,000. This total includes the community fundraising goal plus $650,000 being requested from Omaha based foundations. The overall goal has been reduced from its original level of $4.2 million.
The William and Ruth Scott Foundation has granted $250,000 to the project, leaving $400,000 left to raise from foundation funds. The Sherwood Foundation has given initial approval of a $400,000 grant. Final approval is anticipated in January, and several additional smaller grants have been requested.
The total raised to date in cash and pledges is $2,925,000, leaving $875,000 yet to be raised.
Jay Wolf, campaign treasurer, noted that several foundation grant applications are still pending as of mid-December, and local fund-raising will also continue.
The Boone Beginnings planning committee is working with Sentinel Building Systems on a building plan, and possible in-kind donations or discounts from vendors could reduce overall costs. Discounts and/or in-kind donations may also be possible in the site preparation and utility connection phases.
In reviewing the donor list, Wolf called attention to some 14 donations, totaling $230,000, from donors who are in their 20s, 30s or early 40s.
“These are young people with small children, or those who plan to begin a family soon,” Wolf said. “Most are either in the process of buying a business or building a business from the ground up.”
“To me, it is both impressive and humbling to see donations like this,” he said. “These young people are not really in a place right now to be making substantial gifts, but they are so passionate about the need and the benefits to our community, they are extending themselves to support Boone Beginnings.”
Boone Beginnings making good progress toward fundraising goal
