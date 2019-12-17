Commissioners evaluate employees/discuss storage building

Much of the Boone County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, was devoted to evaluation of appointed department heads.

Job performance evaluations were conducted in closed session as allowed by the Nebraska Open Meetings Act.

The board held separate sessions with Rod Nelson, courthouse maintenance supervisor; Mary Ziemba, zoning administrator; Jack Nordeen, weed superintendent and sign technician; Jacqueline Wells, veterans service officer, and Stacey Ziemba, highway superintendent.

No action was taken by the commissioners after the closed sessions.

Road Department Building

Commissioners accepted a bid from Thompson Construction of Cedar Rapids for construction of a new 42 x 47 foot metal equipment storage building at the Petersburg road shop. The previous storage building there had been removed due to wind damage, and an insurance settlement was negotiated.

Two bids were received for supplying and erecting the building. Thompson Construction had the low bid of $31,941. The other bid of $32,460 was from C & J Construction of Albion.

Neither bid included removal of the old concrete pad. Commissioners decided to have county employees remove the old concrete slab and install rock for the floor.

Thompson will start construction in April, with completion by June 1.

