Council adds property to nuisance declarations

Albion City Council added a property to the list of nuisance properties in the city Tuesday night, Dec. 10.

The council also approved final passage of an ordinance levying a special assessment against a property for nuisance abatement by a private contractor.

These were “old business” items handled during the council’s annual reorganizational meeting.

Property located at 715 South Third Street was added to the nuisance list due to safety concerns about the condition of a shed on the property, according to Mayor Jim Jarecki. The owner now had 30 days to remediate the nuisance or request a hearing before the council.

The council suspended the rules and approved second and third readings, as well as final adoption, of an ordinance of special assessment to collect $1,846, plus $50 in service charges, from Richard and Shannon Hager for a nuisance property that was cleaned up by a private contractor.

An ordinance of special assessment was indefinitely postponed by the council after property owner Wilma Jean Burge paid her outstanding utility bill.

