Generous family Christmas gift

Boone County Toys for Tots received a special Christmas gift last week from Nick and Ashley Krohn and their children, Maggie, four, and Sawyer, two. Maggie and Sawyer helped their grandfather, Dan (Digger) Krohn plant, tend and harvest the family garden this year. It produced about 150 pumpkins that were sold, with proceeds going to the Toys for Tots program. Maggie and Sawyer then helped pick out, purchase and donate $750 in gifts for the program. Some of the toys can be seen in this photo. Mike Mapel (right), chairman of Boone County Toys for Tots, shared his appreciation to the family for their generous donation. Toys for Tots Shopping Day was held Saturday, Dec. 14.