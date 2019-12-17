Karen L. Stewart, 77, of Albion, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. Karen is survived by her husband, Keith Stewart, son Scott Breon of Cozad, daughter and son-in-law Kathy (Kate) and John Mueller of Lincoln, two step-sons: Bruce and Brian Stewart, both of York; four grandchildren: Kylee and Dillon Mueller, Luke and Nathan Breon, sister Kathy and brother-in-law Tom Richmond of Loveland, CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Karen’s remains were cremated with a burial of ashes to be held graveside at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery at a date to-be-determined.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Boone County Health Center.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.