Valero presents $35,000 today to area children’s charities

Eight area children’s charities will be receiveing a total of $35,000 in donations today, Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Valero Renewables Albion plant.

The funds, given to eight local charities, will be presented by employees of the Valero Renewables -Albion who helped raise funds through the Valero Energy Foundation and the company’s sponsorship of the 2019 Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children in San Antonio, TX. This event generated more than $15 million in net proceeds for charities across the nation.

Local recipienets of the 2019 Valero Benefit for Children are:

• SMILE-Stephanie’s Miracles in Loving Equine

• Blessings in a Backpack

• Cardinal Kids Club

• Farm 4 A Cure

• Nebraska Children’s Home

• ABC Preschool

• Fullerton Teammates

• Boone Central Teammates

“This is just one of several Valero locations that will proudly distribute funds to children’s charities throughout the United States this year,” said Andy Roberts, plant manager of Valero Renewables – Albion. “These gifts enable our community agencies to continue their good work for the many children they serve. We appreciate all that these agencies do to improve children’s lives. And it gives us great joy to be able to support the children of the Albion area once again.”

The more than $15 million in net proceeds to be distributed to charities throughout the United States will rank as the most charitable tournament on the PGA Tour, and raise the event’s all-time total to more than $155 million.

Valero extended its contract with the PGA Tour as title sponsor of the Valero Texas Open through 2028. Agencies selected to receive Benefit for Children dollars each year are nominated by Valero employees.

“We are all fueled by giving and what our gifts mean to the hundreds of charities across the U.S. where Valero has major operations,” said Eric Honeyman, Valero vice president or refining operations, who headed up Valero’s efforts in this year’s tournament. “All of this is possible because of the generous support of our sponsors, employees and volunteers who believe in the mission of helping people, especially children.”