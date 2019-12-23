Cardinal mat team battles in Boone Central Duals

Boone Central’s young wrestling team gained valuable experience against very good competition Saturday in the annual Boone Central Duals at Boone Central High School.

The Cardinals finished 2-3 in the six-team competition with victories over Norfolk Catholic and Boys Town, and losses to Central City, Aurora and Wood River.

As usual, there were highlights and disappointments, with Card Coach Josh Majerus feeling BC left a potential dual win on the mat.

“The day had lots of ups and downs. We expected tough duals with Aurora and Central City,” Majerus acknowledged. “I thought we gave up a lot with Wood River. Very winnable dual. We had leads in matches and put ourselves on our backs. We can learn from that.

“It was nice to see Ashton Schafer boost his record with five wins. Sam Grape started rough, coming back from being sick, but it was nice to be able to get him some wins. Very tough day with good competition for Ted (Hemmingsen), seeing top-end guys.

“Overall, it didn’t help us to be without Will Karmann, then Taylor Weber getting hurt early. Hope to recover over the break and come back strong at Newman Grove.”

Ashton Schafer had a dominant day at 152 pounds, pinning opponents from Norfolk Catholic, Central City, Aurora and Wood River, and getting a forfeit from Boys Town. Gavin Dozler continued his strong season start with a 4-1 record and three pin falls.

Boone Central will be back in action Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Newman Grove Invitational (9 a.m.).