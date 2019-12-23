DeLos W. Sparks

DeLos Wayne Sparks, 76, formerly of Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Sherry Sparks; children: Trisha (Rod) Goben, Terry (Traci) Sparks, Tyler (Tammy) Sparks and Tiffany (Miles) Baum; grandchildren: Kellan (Tori) Goben, Tehia Goben (fiance Joel Wells), Breanne Goben, Ryan Sparks, Jacob Sparks, Sam Sparks and Landen Baum, and a great grandchild, Leylee Grace Goben.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Irene (Cash) Sparks.

The family requests all donations given in memory to the York College Scholarship Fund in honor of DeLos Sparks, 1125 East Eighth St., York, NE 68467.

Services were held Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Southwest Church of Christ in Omaha.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory in Omaha was in charge of the arrangements.