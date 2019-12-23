Lady Cardinals 5-1 with win over Twin River

The Boone Central Lady Cardinals will go into the 2019 holiday break on a merry note after posting a third straight victory Tuesday, Dec. 17.

After a sluggish start, Boone Central (5-1) found its energy and rhythm in the second half, pulling away from host Twin River for a 62-29 victory.

The Cardinals took a 14-9 edge in the first eight minutes of play and never let Twin River (0-6) challenge by limiting the Titans to single-digit scoring in every stanza. After leading 23-16 at intermission, Boone Central decided the issue with a sustained 25-7 run in the third period.

Even with the 33-point final margin, Card Coach Andy Imus was not completely pleased that it took his squad a half to get untracked.

“The first half, we played sluggishly and were not consistent with our effort, especially on the defensive end. Five turnovers in the second quarter also showed a lack of focus on the offensive end. We were careless with our passing and just had no rhythm offensively,” Imus noted. “Our effort was much better in the second half, and our full court pressure caused some turnovers that we were able to convert into points. We tweaked our full court some, and the girls responded with a much better third quarter.

“They did a really nice job in the second half, and it came down to consistency on each end of the floor, along with a high level of effort.”