Floods, recovery efforts were top stories in first half of 2019

Nebraska’s historic flooding of March 2019, along with the subsequent recovery efforts, provided the year’s top headlines in the Albion News.

There were many other important stories, including business developments and building projects, but the floods are still having a major impact throughout the area.

In other top stories, construction and financing plans were finalized for the new Boone County Agriculture and Education Center on the fairgrounds, and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department began work on merging the Boone and Nance County 911 communications systems.

A new MRI unit was installed at Boone County Health Center, and planning began for a major new outpatient addition.

Shopko announced that Albion’s Hometown Shopko store would be closing in May due to the company’s bankruptcy filing.

Many storefront improvement projects were underway in Albion with funding from a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant. Bids were accepted on a new water well for the City of Albion.

Stephanie Wright, a senior at Boone Central High School, earned a $2,000 college scholarship in the National VFW Voice of Democracy competition.

Marisa Malander, a seventh grader at St. Michael’s School, earned first place in the state VFW Patriot’s Pen essay contest.

Boone Central School Board was considering action that would move the middle school from Petersburg to Albion.

